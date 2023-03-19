Home World «I don’t know why I had sex with him»- Corriere TV
World

by admin
The tycoon could be indicted in Manhattan for allegedly paying the former porn star $130,000 to buy her silence about their past relationship

Stormy Danielspen name of Stephanie Clifford, has become famous worldwide for having confessed to having had a sexual relationship with the future president of the United States and to have received inOctober of 2016 (one month before the election) $130,000 from Michael Cohenthe then lawyer of «The Donald», in order not to divulge the news.
In the 2018the woman had been host of @60 Minutes Australia and explained that she had no idea why she had sex with Trump. “He hasn’t made me any propositions, there was no contract. I am not a victim. I am only a victim of myself » she had said on TV. “I never said ‘don’t touch me or I’m leaving or I don’t want to.’ This never happened» the words used by the woman. Her story has already led to thearrest of the tycoon’s then lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Now fears also for the former American president. «Illegal leaks from the corrupt Manhattan attorney’s office indicate that the former US president will be arrested on Tuesday next week. manifestotake back our country!»: he wrote the same Donald Trump on his social Truth. The tycoon could be indicted in Manhattan for the alleged payment of $ 130,000 to the former porn star to buy the silence about their past relationship..

March 19, 2023 – Updated March 19, 2023, 2:36 pm

