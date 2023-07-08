“I fear a nuclear war, an agreement must be found that goes beyond Ukraine”: the words of Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi

“What really scares me is the possibility of one nuclear war“. The Nobel Prize in Physics said so George Parisi on holiday in Trafoi, a South Tyrolean town at the foot of the Ortles, in the hotel of the Olympic ski champion Gustav Thoni. “The solution to the war in Ukraine could go through a full-scale agreement, that goes beyond Ukraineas happened with the crisis in Cuba” continues Parisi, “for example giving Russia guarantees of neutralized zones in Europe and making a global agreement with Putin”.

