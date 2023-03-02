Home World I Gerard. he introduces us “I have nothing to say”
The Bilbao band Yo, Gerard. shows us the second advance single from his new EP that will be released this month of March.

After “Pisotéame”, now comes “I have nothing to say”, one of the five songs that make up the second album by the band from Bilbao Yo, Gerard.. Recorded between April and September 2022 at Estudios Groove in Portugalete, the song takes us to a Christmas 2020 conversation between David Lamíquid, promoter of the project, and Álvaro (painter and friend, among many other things). A terrace, two beers and an (excessively) rainy afternoon surrounded by (excessively) masks. It tries to address the creative tension (a very particular war) to which artists of all kinds are forced. The art of reaching to tell those stories that resist us, the imaginary enemies, the impostor syndrome and the heavy backpack that we carry with us (we drag dead weights) for years. “There comes a time when all that tension ends up coming to light. And although initially the intention was to put music to some of Álvaro’s texts, I became the thief of his memory. A bullet from which this song and the painting that you will see on the album were finally born, painted rigorously live”, points out David.

The band is made up of David Lamíquiz, Andoni Eskubi, Imanol Muñoz and Iñigo Benito, musicians who are not exactly newcomers as they have previously led or collaborated on projects such as Yo, Náufrago, Autoestereo, Scum to the Leader, Whitewood, The Bilus Moon, Gentlemen or Mobydick. The origin of the project dates back to 2016 when David got down to work after 7 years without composing a song. In 2018 his first album arrived, “Silence, today we shoot”produced by Jagoba Ormaetxea from TAOM, where the devotion to pop-rock with emotional and beautiful melodies is palpable.

We present you exclusively “I have nothing to say”, accompanied by the following video clip:

﻿

