“I had to call his parents”

Absolute Zero: «The discovery of life saved us too». And Matteo announces: “I’m getting married, I asked him in Paris”
Friends 22, Ramon wins the final ballot. Federica eliminated, Maria De Filippi reveals a detail “I had to call her parents”
Frederica eliminated
The first to speak is Ramon: «Thanks for everything, I felt at home again and it’s the thing I’ve always wanted. I was pampered and loved by so many people and every day I was more and more amazed because I’ve never had this thing, I’ve always been very lonely. Here instead I had the honor of counting them on more than one hand, and it was very nice. It was light to be here after so many struggles and battles. I hope the people I’ve worked with are proud of me.”
Maria De Filippi’s anecdote about Federica
To console him in the cottage is Isobel who cries and laughs at the same time. Together with Federica, instead there is Angelina.
«I have to thank you – Federica says through tears – because it was only an excuse because I was afraid. Thank you for all these possibilities and all these things that I never imagined.” Angelina has only beautiful words for her «she is someone who is needed».
The verdict
All the boys in the bleachers for the final verdict. «The more we go on, the more difficult it becomes for everyone – De Filippi explains to the boys – I remind you that it is a television program and that there is a winner for singing and a winner for dancing, it is important that it is not experienced as a personal defeat. The elimination of the fifth evening of Amici is Federica Andreani.
