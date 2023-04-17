“I had to call his parents”

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

The elimination of the fifth evening of Amici 22, broadcast on Saturday 15 April, was. The singer challenged the final ballot, the dancer, pupil of the teacher Celentano. As always the verdict was unveiled byaria De Filippi with the boys in the house.

The first to speak is Ramon: «Thanks for everything, I felt at home again and it’s the thing I’ve always wanted. I was pampered and loved by so many people and every day I was more and more amazed because I’ve never had this thing, I’ve always been very lonely. Here instead I had the honor of counting them on more than one hand, and it was very nice. It was light to be here after so many struggles and battles. I hope the people I’ve worked with are proud of me.”

Maria De Filippi’s anecdote about Federica

To console him in the cottage is Isobel who cries and laughs at the same time. Together with Federica, instead there is Angelina.

Federica “I’m sick”, Maria De Filippi reveals a detail about her beginnings: “I don’t know if you know it but Federica was hiding at the castings in July, then the auditions went on, the day before admission to school they tell me that if she wants to leave and I let her up to find out why, and she told me she was starting to date someone and I told her she seemed crazy “if she loves you she’ll wait for you”. In addition, she told her parents a lie saying that I had kicked her out and instead I asked for the parents’ telephone number and spoke to them ».

«I have to thank you – Federica says through tears – because it was only an excuse because I was afraid. Thank you for all these possibilities and all these things that I never imagined.” Angelina has only beautiful words for her «she is someone who is needed».

The verdict

All the boys in the bleachers for the final verdict. «The more we go on, the more difficult it becomes for everyone – De Filippi explains to the boys – I remind you that it is a television program and that there is a winner for singing and a winner for dancing, it is important that it is not experienced as a personal defeat. The elimination of the fifth evening of Amici is Federica Andreani.

