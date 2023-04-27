I hate to strike – In other words

I hate going on strike.

At the risk of appearing fayot, Stakhanovist or traitor to the cause, I confess: going on strike annoys me to the highest degree. Each stoppage of work makes me itch like a pebble in my shoe and each lost day seems like an unbearable waste.

Let’s get along, I feel a deep sense of solidarity with many strikers. My solidarity goes straight to the workers of Delhaize, Ryanair and other Aviapartners who are fighting for their companies to stop their mad race for the exponential profit of shareholders to the detriment of decent working conditions. I could easily find three hundred good reasons for the whole country to go on a national demonstration as it seems important to me that this society change in depth.

But hey, I’m a teacher and when it comes to my own profession, I hate going on strike.

Prof

My job is to accompany future adults on the path to autonomy, commitment and openness. My mission is to sharpen their abilities to defend their opinions, teach them to hear, understand and savor the 1001 ways to draw our worlds.

School pleases us, annoys us, revolts us, strengthens us, shocks us or moves us, but I don’t know a single adult who talks about his school years with indifference. So vis-à-vis all these adults of tomorrow, I have to sweep away the dull days of indifference. But for thousands of students, past the immediate pleasure of the day off, strike days are soulless days, days when we cut them off from any opportunity to fraternize, to surpass themselves, to be stimulated.

Oh sure, I live in 2023 and have no illusions that school is far from the be all and end all of any learning experience, but what student can claim their hands on the heart that it was a day of strike that he surpassed himself, was surprised, baffled?

This Thursday I will go on strike.

Not for fun, then.

Nor carried away by the feeling that this time there is an irrepressible urgency that surpasses all my reluctance. Of course, I cannot deny that the union demands are just.

Just as I don’t believe that the fear of failure is the most noble driving force for giving my students the taste for learning and surpassing themselves, I am far from convinced that we will be made better teachers by waving over our heads the threat of an evaluation-sanction.

Just as I believe it is more useful to teach my students to think outside the box than to fill out forms, I am far from convinced that adding administrative burden to teachers will make them more effective professionals at accompany each person in their individual trajectory.

And above all, I find it hard to see how we can hope to see us take into account the specificities of each one, integrate students with specific needs, make students actors in their learning while piling them up in classes of 30. Over 50 minutes of class, if I wanted to give the floor to each of my 5th graders, they would be reduced to limiting their speaking time to 1.30 minutes. Who can claim to improve in 1.30 minutes?

Collective

This Thursday I will strike because I agree with the union demands even if, if it were up to me, I would have found a more inventive way to mark my disagreement with the policies carried out without disengaging.

But it’s not just up to me.

And that’s good.

Because I remain convinced that, even more than free and impertinent spirits, our society needs citizens capable of being part of collective dynamics. I believe that acting in common means renouncing some of one’s own interests in order to achieve shared victories. I am convinced that by wanting too much to affirm what individualizes us, we end up breaking the essential net that connects us and supports us.

I hate to strike but this Thursday, I will. What do you want ? We are not close to a contradiction.

PS: the illustration that serves as the header for this article is my empty class one day when my students had gone to demonstrate for the climate. They were on strike and they were right.