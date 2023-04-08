From Bangladesh the testimony of Kartik Roy, one of the catechumens who received baptism this Easter in the parish of Fr. Belisario Ciro Montoya, Colombian priest associated with PIME. “I saw that Christians respect and forgive each other and this attracted me. Today, if I don’t go to church, I feel like something is missing”

Kartik Roy had always hated Christians, because he thought Hinduism was the only true religion. But things changed after meeting Father Belisario Ciro Montoya and his community in the diocese of Rajshahi. Among the stories of Asian catechumens who receive baptism this Easter, the UCA News agency also tells the story of this young man just twenty-one from Bangladesh, who approached Christianity thanks to the testimony of the Christian community.

“As a Hindu, it has always seemed to me that mine was the best religion. In the past, I hated Christians and Muslims,” Roy says. However, the experience of life in a Christian village gradually made him change his mind. The turning point came a year ago, when he started tending the mango garden in the parish of the “King of Peace” in Chandpukur, north of the Naogaon district in the Rajshahi diocese. Working as a farmhand on site, Roy often had the opportunity to attend Mass. And precisely during the celebrations, he repeatedly listened to the homily of Father Belisario Ciro Montoya, a Colombian priest, a fidei donum missionary associated with PIME, and was struck by his words.

However, after finishing work in the orchard, Roy had to return to Dhaka in search of a new job. Once in the capital, he expressed his wish to continue going to church, but was unable to find a parish near his home. So, earlier this year he returned to his home village of Khakanda in Naogaon district where he started working on the family’s land. This allowed him to go to mass every week: since he first approached Christianity, in fact, Roy has felt the need to turn to God on a daily basis, unlike when he professed Hinduism. “If I don’t go to church, I feel like I’m missing something – explained the young man -. If I attend mass, listen to the homily and sing a hymn, I feel at peace”.

Following his request, Father Montoya accompanied him to the baptism celebrated on March 26 together with four other catechumens, a week before Palm Sunday. Roy thus received the sacrament and changed his name to Kartik Tobiath Roy. “I was able to see the life of Christians up close – explains Roy – they have healthy relationships with others, they respect and forgive one another, and the members of the Church show strong unity. That’s why I thought I wanted to be part of their community.”

The parish he attends in Chandpukur is five kilometers from his village, and Roy cycles the distance every Sunday to participate in the celebration of the Eucharist. His older brother, Ranjit Roy, who lives alone with him after the deaths of his father (in 2007) and mother (in 2015), continues to profess his Hindu faith, but is open to the conversion of his younger brother. “If he’s happy with his new faith, I don’t have any problems,” Ranjit said.

During the Easter Vigil yesterday, another ten people were baptized, as Father Montoya explained to UCANews. He said that the catechumens go through a period of preparation lasting about a year, thanks to the help of nuns and catechists. More than a hundred catechumens are baptized this Easter in various churches of the diocese of Rajshahi.