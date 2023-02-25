Since the beginning of the war broke out in Ukraine due to the Russian invasionso exactly for a year now, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky lives in a small apartment that for the first time showed publicly.

It is not the known bunker but a small apartment in via Bankova. This was revealed by the Ukrainian president himself in a documentary by journalist Dmytro Komarov. Zelensky shows where he lives, photos with wife and children and for the first time also his wardrobe in which he keeps his military wardrobe. “I have what I use to go at the front, I have a small wardrobe here. It’s always the same clothes.’

It’s also in that closet the only dark jacket of Zelensky who reveals: «It’s a jacket waiting there, I’ll wear it for the victory of Ukraine».