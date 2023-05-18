I have. allows you to personalize the telephone number for all customers, old and new

To. it allows to customize the phone number to all customers . The option has been available for some time to new customers by requesting it at the point of sale together with the activation of the SIM, now even those who already have an active offer can choose the favorite number creating a custom combination of 10 digits .

Service I have. the number I want is available by calling 192121 , the first customization is free and the subsequent ones cost 10 euros. The request made to the operator must take into account the area code 379 of ho. with decade 1 and 2, or 3791 and 3792: ​​in other words, the customer will have the possibility to choose a maximum of 6 numbers . If the combination is already occupied, an alternative number can be requested, otherwise the operator will proceed with the random assignment.

I have. offers on the home page the personalization of the number with the activation of offers 100 GB from 6.99 euros/month and 150 GB from 8.99 euros/month dedicated to those who activate a new number. However, as mentioned, the option is now available to all customers, even existing ones who previously switched to ho. via MNP.

From the beginning of May, the virtual operator allows you to activate a new SIM also via SPID: all the information can be found in our dedicated article. Below is a brief overview of the offers currently offered by ho.