I have. Globetrotter the summer offer for SMS, calls and internet from non-EU countries

To. mobile launches a new promotion for the summer, dedicated to those who will travel outside the borders of European countries where the zero roaming regulation applies. Is called I have. Globetrotterand allows you to call, send messages and surf the net at a fixed daily cost of 3 or 6 euros depending on the country of destination.

The option can be activated directly from the official app I have:

Until August 9 with ho. Globetrotter you surf, call and send text messages outside Europe for €3 or €6 a day, which will only be charged if you use it. Find out more about our app and get ready to go!

HOW TO ACTIVATE

To activate the option you need to access the ho app. Mobile with your personal account, select your offer and click on “Abroad”. From the dedicated banner you enter Find out the costs by country > [nome Paese] > Activate on first use. Once the procedure has been completed, you will receive an SMS confirming the activation.

CONDITIONS AND COSTS

I have. Giramondo is only activated if you make a call, send an SMS or surf the net from abroad. The first time one of these conditions occurs, the 3 or 6 euros provided for by the offer will be deducted from the remaining credit and will remain valid until 24:00 (Italian time). The day in which no telephone calls, no text messages and no access to the network will be accessed from abroad nothing will be paid. In case of exceeding the thresholds, the consumption rates foreseen for the country in which you are on holiday will be applied.

The offer can be activated until August 9, after which it will be deactivated automatically. Recall that since May I have. Mobile allows its customers to personalize their phone number. All the details are available in our dedicated article.

SOME EXAMPLES

United States:

internet: 500MB incoming and outgoing calls: 60 minutes SMS sent: 60 cost (in case of use): 3€ per day

Argentina:

internet: 200MB incoming and outgoing calls: 30 minutes SMS sent: 30 cost (in case of use): 6€ per day

Brazil:

internet: 300MB incoming and outgoing calls: 30 minutes SMS sent: 30 cost (in case of use): 6€ per day

Canada:

internet: 500MB incoming and outgoing calls: 60 minutes SMS sent: 60 cost (in case of use): 3€ per day

Chinese:

internet: 300MB incoming and outgoing calls: 30 minutes SMS sent: 30 cost (in case of use): 6€ per day

Egypt:

internet: 200MB incoming and outgoing calls: 0 minutes SMS sent: 0 cost (in case of use): 6€ per day

Japan:

internet: 500MB incoming and outgoing calls: 30 minutes SMS sent: 30 cost (in case of use): 6€ per day

Swiss:

internet: 200MB incoming and outgoing calls: 60 minutes SMS sent: 60 cost (in case of use): 3€ per day

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

