In the aftermath of the vernal equinox, three offerings of ho. Mobile receive a gig boost: 30 more for the most attractive ones on the price list, intended for who is a customer of Iliad or a series of virtual operators and who is willing to shop around. The elements with which to be tempted are not lacking: the three offers of ho. Mobile offer all of them unlimited minutes and SMS and at least 130 gigabytes 4G internet connection up to 30 Mbps.

The 30 gig boost expires April 30, the last day to become a customer ho. Mobile before any of the three spring deals lose content or change the price. Here’s everything you need to know about ho offers. Promotional furniture.

COSTS AND CONTENT OF THE NEW OFFERS HO. MOBILE

Use: offers reserved for those who are Iliad, Poste Mobile, Fastweb, Coop Voce and other virtual operators with number portability within 15 days of SIM activation, otherwise the discount will be waived and therefore the monthly payment will be paid at the full price.

Also, to activate them I have. 130 Giga, I have. 180 Giga and I have. 230 Giga there is time until 04/30. Details and subscriptions to the links in SOURCE e VIA.

