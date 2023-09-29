I have. Mobile, to personalize your number now all you need is the app

I have had clients for a few days. Mobile can customize their number more conveniently. Instead of having to call customer service on 192121, you now just open the app to change your number. The service that allows this is called I have. The number I want and for a few months it has been aimed at everyone, new and existing customers. And yes, it actually allows you to change your telephone number by replacing the digits with which others contact you.

Clearly the prefix cannot be arbitrary but the 379 assigned to ho must remain. Mobile, and the second (and final) constraint is that the first digit after the prefix, at the moment, can only be 1 o 2. So the first four digits are bound, 379 1 or 379 2, the remaining 6 can be chosen at will as long as the combination has not been chosen (or assigned) by (or to) someone else. If you want, you can also ask random assignment of a new telephone number.

The one I have. Mobile is a nice or useful gimmick, depending on how you see it, that is, whether you dial a combination of your favorite numbers or one that’s easy to remember. The 6 digits of your choice, for example, can be a date of birth (gg/mm/aa).

Moving the request from customer service to the app brought with it some novelty:

the cost of customization is 4,99 euro (previously the first change was free while the subsequent ones cost 10 euros) it is no longer possible to contact customer service to customize the number, you must necessarily switch from the app

currently you cannot freely choose a number via the app but one of the proposed suggestions must be accepted; however, judging by the message that appears on the portal’s home page, I have. Mobile (“Enter the app to customize your phone number. Create your favorite combination!”) It’s likely a bug that needs fixing.

From I have. The number I want Both existing and new customers can use it, who when activating the new SIM can choose the number by paying 9.99 euros. Below is a schematic overview of the current ho offers.

