“I have no words”. Frost falls among the allies – breaking latest news

The bad news has caught up Giorgia Meloni aDowning Street, while she was engaged in her first important meeting with the British premier. As soon as she got out of the bilateral agreement with Rishi Sunak and got back into possession of her smartphone, the prime minister was appalled when she heard the voice of a “furious” Alfredo Mantovano. The undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi first tells her about the crime, then tries to appease her: «Don’t worry, we are solving…».

Those who were with her in the London mission describe her «out of heaven’s grace» and not for the signs («no to fascism“) with which some protesters they welcomed her in front of the British government building. No, the wrath of the premier is all due to fool who imposed them its majoritywhich failed to approve the Def and put at risk the Council of Ministers on May 1st, which Meloni cares about very much. «I have no words» wrote the furious leader in the chat with the elected officials of FdI, after the mission in London was almost overshadowed by the mess of Montecitorio.

After the summit with Sunak, the premier sticks to her cell phone to face a parliamentary incident which is unprecedented. He speaks several times with Mantovano, tries to understand if "his" Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, had informed government officials and deputies of the importance of the vote and is looking for party leaders to see if the allies wanted to do so a trap. Legitimate concern, after the outburst of Minister Giorgetti against the deputies who "do not realize" and given the suspicions and accusations among the majority forces.

In Parliament there are those who accredit a call between Meloni and President Mattarella, but the Quirinale denies it. But there have been contacts between Palazzo Chigi and the Colle, and how. The government’s temptation to have the same text of the Def that had gone under in the Chamber re-voted alarmed the Quirinal technicians, who, when asked for an opinion, suggested to Meloni’s closest collaborators to follow the practice: «It has never happened to vote for the same text after its rejection». And so, even if he had toyed with the idea of pull straightthe premier had to surrender to the ancient Latin brocardo don’t do the same thing twice which does not allow the same measure to be put back to the vote. President Mattarella stayed out, because the Chambers are sovereign. And if Montecitorio had given the green light to the new vote on the same text, he would have taken note of it. But the opposition cried a “coup”, the government chose not to challenge Colle and a weighty Melonian almost regrets it: “It seemed that the Quirinale would have said yes, then instead the no came … They wanted to humiliate, a sign that there is no collaboration”.

The emergency CDM is called up 34 minutes early. Even the patch is being sewn quickly, with the "astounded" ministers agreeing to modify the report accompanying the Def. The "slip" should have no consequences: it will be approved today and the CDM convened for Labor Day will be held as the premier had promised. But the government danced for a few hours, on budget fundamentals and precisely in the days in which Palazzo Chigi and the Treasury are grappling with the arduous negotiation on the new European Stability Pact. The embarrassment of the premier therefore also concerns relations with the leaders of the Union, to whom Meloni hoped to offer an image of greater unityreliability and sense of responsibility.