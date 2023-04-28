Home » «I have often returned, secretly»
«I have often returned, secretly»

«I have often returned, secretly»

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

«I returned to Palermo a few times, secretly. My mother still calls U picciriddu». Paulo Dybala, Roma striker, has not forgotten the team that made him explode in football. In an interview with Diletta Leotta on Dazn, in the episode of the new series «Dazn Heroes», the Argentine champion…

