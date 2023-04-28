by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

«I returned to Palermo a few times, secretly. My mother still calls U picciriddu». Paulo Dybala, Roma striker, has not forgotten the team that made him explode in football. In an interview with Diletta Leotta on Dazn, in the episode of the new series «Dazn Heroes», the Argentine champion…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo still in the heart of Dybala: «I have often returned, secretly» appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».