I have the impression that NATO is studying how to intervene with its troops in Ukraine

On June 12, it began in Germany Defender 23, the largest NATO air operation ever. The intention declared by the German coordinator of the operation is: “to be ready for an attack from the east (read Russia, nda)”. The hidden one is “show to Russia our preparation, coordination and speed”. Why this demonstration? Why would Russia attack a Nato country when the “Western 007” say that the military capabilities of Mosca are they just enough for the Russo-Ukrainian war?

The theme of “Ukraine in NATO” has had a setback because it is not foreseen by the NATO discipline for a country to enter the alliance if there is a war going on. Indeed, if this were to happen then the “enemy” of that country would be drawn into war with NATO and the other countries of the alliance would be forced to intervene.

The war has been going on for 500 days, the losses in troops are significant although only Russian ones are told to us, while Ukrainian ones are kept silent. The huge amount of western weapons, the economic war against Russia, the isolation of Moscow from the EU, the “secondary sanctions” they are not slowing down the war machine Russian, as expected. The war, theoretically, could “continue for years” and “as long as there is a need” (source US Department of Defense).

Kiev has gone from a “defensive” war to an “offensive” (counterattack) and this puts the Ukrainian troops at risk of high losseswhich was also stated by Zelensky on the eve of the counteroffensive. Kiev must attack and bring tangible results, otherwise the allies may wonder about the usefulness of the huge expenditure to arm Kiev. At the moment the results are uncertain.

On the negotiating front we have the western scenario: Zelensky’s plan as the only solid option. A Kiev law prohibiting trading with Putin and Russia declared a terrorist state by the EU. The international one: the proposals of China, the Vatican, Indonesia, Brazil and Africa rejected without appeal from Kiev (and allies), while Moscow declares that some points are valid and opens to negotiations. Kiev and the “allies” have created a context, including a legal-normative one, which prevents any negotiation.

It is in this scenario that a new Born “creature” takes place: the NATO-Ukraine Council. “It would be a significant step … to sit down as equals to discuss key issues for our security.” (J. Stoltenberg). Why now this new initiative which could be read as “Ukraine is in NATO even if not formally”? Kiev needs NATO, NATO needs Kiev and the West needs both to get out of the conflict with one humiliating unconditional surrender of Russia (Zelensky plan).

It could be put on the table as a “key issue for ours safety” the fact that Kiev will also need troops from other countries (NATO) to continue the war? Why Zelensky up Nbc News he said: “At this point the United States will have to choose between the collapse of NATO or going to war”?

I have the impression that NATO, supported by the Baltic countries, is evaluating an intervention by his troops in Ukraine and is studying how to do it. Showing one’s “air muscles” after doubling the ground armed forces in Europe, declaring that they “are ready to respond to an attack from the east”, should work as a “deterrent” to a Russian reaction.

The bet of the “allies”, yet another gamble after the one on the possible use of Russian unconventional tactical weapons, is that Moscow faced with the alternative between declaring war on those NATO countries that have sent their own soldiers against Russian soldiers or accepting the surrender of “Zelensky’s 10 points” opt for the latter. Instead, I fear that Russia, should these conditions occur and in the absence of negotiating alternatives, if forced to face a possible defeat, will do so in the context of a real third World war.

