by admin
Download and print a game “I have… Who has…?” on the numbers from 31 to 60.

Here is the third free version on the blog of this very famous game! In this PDF you will find the game cards to play with the numbers from 31 to 60 in random order! A card order memo is also available.

If you want to play with numbers from 1 to 30, it’s here!

To play, it’s very easy! Just shuffle the cards, distribute them to the players (a player can have several cards if your class has fewer learners than the number of cards). The player with the card “I have the first card” starts the game. He says: “I have the first card” then he asks “Who has + number?”. The player who has the correct card says so and asks “Who has…?” by reading the number written at the bottom right of his card. We continue to look for the different numbers until the last card! The game ends when all the cards have been found!

If you want the game with the numbers in ascending order, it’s available as a bonus!

Good game, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
