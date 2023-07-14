I heard her, I told her not to take it

After saying he didn’t want her as Gatta Nera in Mercante in Fiera because she had become “a little older”, Pino Teach doesn’t apologize to Ainett Stepehns. Her words: “I don’t understand why I should do it, everything is calm. We spoke, I told her not to take it.”

Pino I teach does not apologize to Ainett Stephens. The conductor of the Merchant at the Fair he had declared that he no longer wanted the showgirl in the role of Black cat why become “a little bigger”. Words that the person concerned certainly did not like who, in fact, demanded an apology. “I don’t understand why I should excuse me, everything is quiet”replied Insegno contacted by Tvblog.

Pino Insegno does not apologize to Ainett Stephens, his words

Contacted by TvBlog, Pino Insegno revealed that he had heard from Ainett Stephens and that among them “everything is quiet”. For the conductor, therefore, there is no need to apologize: “I don’t understand why I should, she’s my friend. I have talked to her, I sent her a voicemail, land I said don’t take it. I thanked her for the work done… everything is calm“. Specifying that in the new edition of the program there will be no Black Cat and not her replacement, he tried to reduce the issue, which has become a real case: “And then, even if I said she got a little bigger – and again, I didn’t say that – is that an offense? I don’t understand what excuses I should make. I’ve grown up too.”

Pino Insegno, Ainett Stephens and the story of the “Black Cat”

The “case” was born on the presentation day of the Rai Palinsesti, when Pino Insegno announced that Ainett Stephens would no longer be the Black Cat: “We are looking for her, she has gotten a little older. Many years have passed, she remains an unforgettable icon of that program. You must always ctry to change things a little because it’s been 15 years”. Having heard the words of the former colleague, the showgirl replied with gaps in her Instagram stories: “I was bad at it why see, today as today, people who have an ‘important age remained in these ancient legacies is inadmissible. I’ll tell you one thing: now that I’m 40, I feel better.”

Pino Insegno and the new Merchant at the Fair: “Ainett Stephens will not be there, we are looking for a new Black Cat”