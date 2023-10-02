I leave on a flight from Dubai to Malpensa: a doctor on board helps the new mother. The nursery ambulance arrives in Milan

«Is there a doctor on board?». The question, which would seem like a movie cliché, was instead asked in a very serious tone late last Saturday afternoon by the stewardesses of a Dubai-Malpensa flight. A young 24-year-old Asian national went into labor after take-off on the Emirates Airbus A380-800 headed to Milan airport. The affirmative answer relaxed the atmosphere and the emergency turned into a party in heaven after a surgeon sitting among the passengers transformed into an obstetrician and gynecologist. Because it was during the flight over Iranian airspace that the young mother gave birth. The little one, weighing three kilos, gave his first cry while the pilot was flying, literally, at about 10 thousand meters above sea level towards Malpensa where he landed with an extra passenger. The Neonatology team from the Del Ponte hospital in Varese was already ready to wait for mother and child, having already been alerted, and arriving directly on the track with the nursery-intensive care-care ambulance ready to intervene 24 hours a day, 365 days a day. ‘year. The ambulance is equipped with a special cradle which allowed the medical staff to safely transport the little one to the Varese pediatric hospital.

The baby was admitted to neonatal sub-intensive care as a precaution and underwent all the necessary checks. At the end of which the prognosis was more than positive: mother and son are both doing very well. The heart-pounding emergency intervention at thousands of meters above sea level ended in the best possible way. And today the doctors and healthcare staff at Del Ponte in Varese were unable to hide a hint of emotion after this adventurous birth which highlighted professionalism and humanity. Mother and son will be able to be discharged in the next few days. The family, with the new arrival, will thus be able to resume their journey. This time by road: that direct flight to Malpensa, in fact, should have simply taken the couple to visit some family members living in Northern Italy. Instead it transformed into the greatest emotion: that of a new life starting.