I made a documentary film about blogging – University Life

“Blogging has been a second life for me, an ointment for the wounds of a troubled childhood, a unique opportunity to have a voice in this country where sometimes we are deprived of many things. » Rihanno Mars

My name is Rihanno Mars and I’m a blogger. On June 26, at the French Institute in Yaoundé, on the occasion of the 4th Cameroon Bloggers Summit, my team and I presented our documentary film entitled “ Dschang Blog, blogging at 237″. This is the very first documentary film on the blogging in French-speaking Africa. From blogger to director: I’m going to explain our adventure to you.

Why a documentary film on blogging?

I started blogging in 2018, when I was alone and misunderstood in the city of Dschang. Bloggers were mostly concentrated in the cities of Douala and Yaoundé. I found that there was little blogging content written or made by Cameroonian bloggers living in Cameroon and dealing with Cameroonian realities. Blogging in Cameroon is a rich history of which I was able to get a glimpse during my numerous exchanges with elders in the field. My adventure with Dschang Blog Campaigns, going from town to town preaching the gospel of blogging, was such a beautiful and knowledgeable experience. Why deprive the world of such an experience? The audacious and scary idea of ​​making a documentary germinated in my mind in 2020, but it was not until 2023 that the project materialized. With my team, we decided to use cinema to promote blogging. On June 26, 2023, the documentary film Dschang Blog was presented to the eyes of the world. An adventure that I wish all bloggers to experience.

The adventure around this achievement

Carrying out this project has been a rich, thrilling and stressful adventure. It was a first for me and my whole team to rub shoulders with a film project. Not having the fundamentals in the field, we immediately started learning. At the same time as we learned, we applied because we no longer had enough time and a deadline to meet. I pass a special thank you to Mbango Junior Vanili with whom I worked on the artistic version of the documentary. We were able to benefit from the support of a few structures and people in this achievement, which greatly facilitated our task, I am thinking in particular of the startup KimboCare which was one of the first to give us its support, and the association of bloggers of Cameroon which gave this film its first window of visibility.

What does the documentary film “Dschang Blog” contain?

The film has three chapters. The first discusses the origin of blogging and discusses questions such as how and why to blog. The second chapter evokes the evolution of the Cameroonian blogosphere and its future. Finally, the third chapter paints a portrait of the campaign Dschang Blog through the many editions since the year 2019.

As a reminder, Dschang blog is the story of a group of young blogging enthusiasts who decided to preach the gospel of blogging by going from town to town to infect Internet users with the blogging virus thanks to a vaccine called Dschang Blog.

My hopes and expectations with this film

I hope the film will be released internationally and compete in film festivals and award ceremonies in Cameroon and around the world. But above all, I want it to teach and change the perceptions of more than one about what blogging really is. The film will be officially released on August 31, 2023, World Blogging Day. In the meantime, you can already discover what awaits you in the announcement trailer via the following link. https://youtu.be/HJpNTUH2Ybw Rihanno Mars

