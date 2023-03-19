Despite the semifinal defeat against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner leaves Indian Wells with some satisfaction, given the fact that he made it all the way to the semifinals. The top ten is back close, but above all there is a good injection of confidence in view of Miami, even if the South Tyrolean is aware of the improvements to be made, especially with his serve.

So the blue in the press room: “It was close. The choices I made on the pitch were the right ones. At 5-4 I had to follow her to the net, well done to him. But at the net I had lost the point at 3-3 when I attacked his backhand. Even in the second one, 0-30, I had responded well on a fairly fast first one, then later she took the tape and went out. Today I was unable to take a few chances. It’s a shame, even at the US Open one had set points, then the other won it… today it went a bit like this too, when he hit the buffer the first set ends there too“.

Then halfway between analysis of today, the tournament and the prospects: “Too bad, today the difference was made by the service. I failed to serve right. The percentages were low, I felt it too today. And it’s hard to win the game like this. I am optimistic, I know that I am very close and that there is still a lot to improve. In the movements, with a little more strength I can move even better, faster. From that point of view I am optimistic. In my opinion, I’ve improved a lot in the last few months and I think I showed it on the pitch. But I know that after a year I will be another player again. But that’s the goal. Physically it will take me another 2-3 years to get to the maximum, because my growth has been a bit slower. I have to accept that part too. In the end, you train yourself to play your best in any tournament, and that was good: I beat a top 5, I played on a par with Carlos, even if he finishes 6-3, the difference is a point or two.“.

Then follows an analysis of what creates the challenge between the two: “I think the anticipation that is created is a very positive thing: we have always shown excellent tennis, even at the US Open. In the end, when there is an exchange, we both play very well, lots of speed, we see that we already know each other a little because we changed something today too. I’ll certainly improve also thanks to him, it’s obvious that I have to work in the gym, but today I already have in my head what I need to improve to beat him. Now it’s easy to say the serve, but it’s not just that: there are many other things like the use of the hand at the net when he buts me, it becomes more and more like a game of chess. In the end whoever does this best wins, and today it was him. When we get back on the field we start from scratch, there’s another tournament, an important one. The goal is to get to the big games. The more I make this year, the better“.

There is also an analysis of Sinner’s type of game and what could happen later in the season: “I know that from the baseline I feel very good and maybe I’m one of the best, but on the other hand I think that for example, yesterday, we did a lot of serve in training, half an hour. I already knew that if I served well I would be more attached to him. In the end I also found the answer much better, on 4-2, on 5-3. It makes me feel good to play from the baseline, obviously there is room for improvement there too. Above all on land it will be seen why there you have to vary more. I’m curious what I’ll do on clay, but I think I can play well there too“.

He doesn’t go too far on the last act: “The final? I’m not good at making predictions… they are two different players. Medvedev hasn’t lost in a long time, Carlos too. They have both only lost one game this year. If Alcaraz wins he goes to number 1. I will watch the game, since I lost to both of them. Carlos can certainly hurt Daniil a lot, but he moves very well and has a very low ball which is difficult for Alcaraz“.

Photo: LaPresse

