«I organize bachelor parties with midgets, strippers and my naked wife»

Change city it is one of the most frequent choices. You move for work, for love, to have a new life. This is what Frank did when he moved abroad 11 years ago to follow his passion. In fact, the man organizes extravagant farewell parties at the celibacy and al hen party, with the help of his partner Jade. To British media, including the Daily Star, Frank explained that he had moved to Benidormin Spainabandoning theEngland to live in a country with 88 cent pints, sun, cheap rent and turismo “wild”.

Wild tourism

Interviewed by Daily Star, Frank explained that he moved to Benidorm 11 years ago. What he discovered was a splendid city with a good climate, cheap alcohol and a tourism that chooses extreme and often sexual attractions. Frank now lives in the city where he organizes stag and hen parties with his partner Jade, a stripper and model who performs in private shows.

More and more English people are trying to emigrate abroad. Australia and New Zealand are the most popular choices, but for those wanting somewhere closer to home, Spain is also popular. The low cost of living and the beautiful beaches all year round, in fact, are among the most frequent reasons that push the British to move there.

Known as the ‘Deer Man’, Frank explained: ‘I’ve been here for 11 years, organizing stag and hen groups. Also, everything is more extreme here than in the UK. It’s crazy, it’s modern and it’s what people need now.” Frank noted that some of the entertainment on offer is far more racy than what one might get in Britain. Specifically, the man organizes transfers from the airport for his parties during which his partner Jade undresses in the car and spends time with tourists, completely naked.

The city of Benidorm

The administration of the city of Benidorm, aware of this type of tourist attraction, has imposed stricter rules: from fines for those who stroll topless on the beach to a ban on drinking alcohol and smoking at certain times of the day.

The cost of living in Spain is drastically lower than in the UK. According to howtobuyinSpain, a house to rent in Spain is, on average, 33% cheaper than those in the UK, while food is 19.2% cheaper and restaurants 29.7% cheaper. Hiker’s Bay estimates that a pint of beer can cost as little as a few euros, even 88 cents often accompanied by free food or glasses of spirits.

Leggo.it

