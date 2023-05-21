I present at the Novegro Comics Festival: Spring Edition

Last weekend, that of 13 and 14 May, the tenth edition of the Novegro Comics Festival and we were there too.

This fair, dedicated to fans of the world of comics and pop culture, thanks to the presence of exhibitors from Italy and abroad, immerses the visitor in a universe made up of thousands of Western and Asian comics from every era, modern video games and retro gaming, figure of all kinds and sizes, soft toys and gadgets from your favorite sagas, clothing, board games, collectible card games, cosplay accessories and so on and so forth!

The fair is spread over five covered pavilions, divided as follows:

– Pavilion A: exhibition stands of over 200 Italian and foreign exhibitors.

–

– Pavilion B: play area managed by volunteers from the groups taking part in the “Casa dei Giochi” project, a unique play association project in Italy that aims to promote play and manage player-friendly spaces and activities, with the collaboration with the Italian Games Library.

– Pavilion C: exhibition stands, video game tournaments (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, FIFA 23 1vs1, Super Smash Bros Ultimate), manga portraits in collaboration with the Milan Comics School, 80s/90s arcade cabinets and pinball machines and exhibitions of preview figures.

– Pavilion D: the largest Italian cosplay village with associations, fashion shows, contests and related activities organized by Epicos Cosplay

– Pavilion E: food area with a particular focus on Asian cuisine.

The strong point of this fair is certainly the 100,000 square meters of park it has, a real attraction for the various cosplayers who can take advantage of it for their shootings alone or in company.

There was no shortage of goliardic moments aboard the steam train in the park.

If you are a big fan of pop culture or want to show off your cosplay in the company of other fans, bookmark the next appointments scheduled for 2024!

Please don’t miss it!

We meet at the fair

Laura Villa

(IG: @la_casa_di_pikachu)