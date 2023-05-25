Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

It’s hard to find a story like that of Tina Turner, a life so full of events, dramas, tragedies, violence, rise, fall, rebirth that it seems written by a screenwriter. And instead, Ann Mae Bullock, from Nutbush, Tennessee, finally a Swiss citizen, born on November 26, 1939 leaves the world after a biopic, two musicals, a couple of shocking autobiographies and many unforgettable songs, have long since delivered her to legend. Turner disappeared on May 24 at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, at the age of 83. His spokesperson previously revealed the star was battling a long illness, but didn’t reveal any further details. According to Page Six, the causes of her death would have been revealed only the next day.

The Proud Mary singer had admitted just two months before her death that she was in “great danger” from her kidney disease. «My kidneys are victims of the fact that I didn’t realize my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine»Tina had explained on her profile Instagram on March 9. «I put myself in grave danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily and lifelong medication therapy. For too long I believed my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion».

In 2013, three weeks after her marriage to Erwin Bach, she suffered a stroke and had to undergo a long period of rehabilitation to learn to walk again. In 2016, however, she was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Tina Turner also suffered from hypertension and she chose to treat herself with homeopathic remedies, but she could not ward off kidney failure. She was recommended a kidney transplant but the chances of getting one were slim and she was urged to start dialysis. Tina Turner also evaluated assisted suicide and she joined an association that deals with it. Eventually her husband Bach offered to give her a kidney: the transplant took place on April 7, 2017.

