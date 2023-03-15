A couple of months ago they wrote in a newspaper that Â«ladies in redÂ» like Concita De Gregorio they had copied the «honey blonde long bob» haircut by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They couldn’t have known how much those words would hurt her, which they certainly now wish they had never published. Because the long blond bob of the journalist and TV presenter (known face of In onda on A7) was and is a wig. Worn not for a show but to hide one of the most visible and feared side effects of cancer therapies. “I was about to call the director, because I’d rather have my hair, but now I wear a wig, quite similar to my hair once,” she revealed herself, interviewed by Francesca Fagnani for the fourth episode of Beastswhich was broadcast last night on Rai2.

“I’ve had a very busy year,” explained the 59-year-old former director of the Unit, who has been at the helm of the European version of the The Hollywood Reporter, an American newspaper covering the film industry. â€œI had cancer and had surgery in August. I speak of it in the past because I have removed everything I had to remove, but one can never speak completely in the past, but let’s say that we are on the right track». No tears or hesitations. A dry, calm story that reached even more straight to the heart of those who were listening. Especially if he has lived his own path.