“I sell the chilli”: a confusion that makes you smile – Travel in height… Travel of flavors

Recently, I posted an ad for the sale of chilli peppers on social media. But some people have misunderstood the meaning of this phrase which has a sexual connotation in Cameroonian jargon. In this article I will clarify this misunderstanding and talk about the virtues cand spicy food that my family produces.

I’m selling this pepper. Credit: Sidoine FEUGUI

“Sell the chilli” a controversial expression in Cameroonian slang

“I sell the chilli” This is the message I posted recently on my social networks. Following my publication, I received reactions that made me smile. Why in the minds of some Cameroonians does the term “sell chilli” have a sexual connotation? Unfortunately, in youth slang in Cameroon, this expression refers to prostitution. Precisely, several people thought that I launched out in the ”oldest profession in the world”.

Two reactions caught my attention. In particular Michel who says: « I like women but thanks for the info. I’ll get you the clients if you want.” And that of Bofia: “Sometimes you stay like that and then bimmm it takes you like you’ve smoked or you’re possessed?? Excuse me, explain to me, how do you feel? Because I’m overwhelmed hm now you sell the chilli huh “. The latter tore me a smile, better yet a giggle. I laugh every time I read this comment. In his mind one perceives a great disappointment. Lo and behold, she even blocked me. And yet, I literally sell bird pepper that my family produces in our field.

Every Saturday in the field for picking

Sidoine FEUGUI in the middle of picking the bird pepper or Cayen pepper. Credit: Béatrice (9 years old)

My family got into agricultural production. Every Saturday we go to the field to take care of our crops. We grow a variety of vegetables and plants. Bird’s eye chili is one of those products that we have in abundance in our field. Every week, we come home with a bowl filled with these very small, pungent, red-colored foods. We decided to market it in powder, because it has many therapeutic virtues.

The bird pepper: a therapeutic and tasty food

Bird pepper Credit: Sidoine FEUGUI

The bird pepper, also called “cayenne pepper”, is known for its therapeutic properties. It is rich in capsaicin, a compound that gives this food its pungent taste, but also has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Moreover, Moreover, ” very rich in vitamin C, the bird pepper also contains vitamins A, E, beta-carotene, folic acid and potassium. Very popular in Ayurvedic medicine, it improves digestion and stimulates the intestines. » Apart from his therapeutic properties, bird pepper is also used in cooking to add flavor and heat to dishes. It can be used fresh or dried, in powder or flakes. We sell the box of 100g of bird pepper powder at 2500 FCFA. You can also have it uncrushed or fresh.

I sell the bird pepper Credit: Sidoine FEUGUI

In short, the bird pepper is a food with multiple virtues. Not only is it rich in vitamins and minerals, but it also has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. Additionally, it can be used in cooking to add flavor and heat to dishes. So the next time you hear someone say “I’m selling the chilli”, think first of all about the benefits of this little red pepper and not about the sexual connotations. If you want to know more about our products, please don’t hesitate to Contact me !

