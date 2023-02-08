It seems that Biden held out a little one trap for the Republicans: already in recent days it was said that the White House he wanted to point out to the Americans the “chaos of the new Chamber” held hostage by the most extremist deputies and oppose his ability to govern in a bipartisan way.

Therefore the speaker Kevin McCarthy he had warned his parents to stay calm and be civil. But “QAnon congresswoman” Marjorie Taylor Greene she didn’t succeed. Although the speech largely a call for unitythere were a couple of moments that seemed designed to get Republicans to come out: when he said that 25% of the debt accumulated over the last 200 years is due to Trump yet three times the Republicans have had no problem raising the debt ceiling; and when he said that some in the party want cut social assistance and health care for the elderly.

“Liar!” shouted Taylor Greene. Then when Biden spoke of fighting theopioid epidemic, she interrupted him again: «It’s your fault!». Instead Matt Gaetzanother deputy of the “Freedom Caucus” who blocked McCarthy’s election as speaker for days in January, said shook hands with Biden upon his entry into the House, “Because that’s how you do it with a president” (although disagreeing with most of the speech). We asked him, upon leaving, if he too yelled at Biden, but he replied: “It’s not my style.” (Viviana Mazza, correspondent from Washington)