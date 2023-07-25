Home » “I shot my sister-in-law”
“I shot my sister-in-law”

“I shot my sister-in-law”

“I killed a woman, my sister-in-law…” Andrea Marchioni, 47 years old, carpenter, now unemployed, thus presented himself at the police station of Fossombrone (Pesaro Urbino), his city. He was agitated, in shock. Shortly before, around 10:30, he had shot himself in the head with a semi-automatic pistol regularly held in Marina Luzi, 40, his brother’s partner, mother of a small girl. The little family lived on the ground floor of a two-family villa, in via Pirandello, a countryside area. On the upper floor, Andrea lives alone.

The murder took place at home: a single shot that hit Marina in the forehead and the woman fell to the ground. The carabinieri who arrived on the spot and the medical services were only able to ascertain her death. Andrea is still in the carabinieri barracks, but in the evening he will be transferred to the Villa Fastiggi prison in Pesaro. The umpteenth feminicide has a clear dynamic, but many points are still obscure. One above all is the motive, which has not yet been identified: reasons of interest, family tensions, or more. The carabinieri of the Fano Company and of the Operations Department of the Pesaro Provincial Command, who are conducting the investigations together with their colleagues from Fossombrone, are sifting through the lives of the protagonists in search of elements that can shed light on what prompted Andrea Marchionni to take the gun and shoot.

What happened

For the people of the country it is already incredible that what happened: «They are all good people, people who work». Marina was a surveyor, in addition to her little daughter and her boyfriend, he leaves behind a twin sister and mother. Her partner, Enrico, works as a pizza maker. A couple met in Fossombrone, a community of about 9,500 inhabitants which is now in shock. «It is a tragedy, something totally unexpected, delirious – Mayor Massimo Berloni tells ANSA -. What Andrea Marchionni did has nothing rational about it. Yet we had never received reports of uncomfortable or difficult situations ». A “solitary, reserved” man is defined, but it does not appear that he had psychological problems, nor that he was in treatment. If there were elements of this type, observes an investigative source, “he would not have had the weapon. But this too is an aspect to be explored », perhaps by investigating the effects of the long-term limitations linked to covid. In the meantime, today the prosecutor responsible for the investigation Simonetta Catani, from the Urbino prosecutor’s office, arrived on the spot to see the situation for herself.

