«I thank Our Lady of Lourdes». How is the ex gieffina

“The lump under the ear was not a simple inflamed gland,” Roberta Beta, a competitor of the first Big Brother, wrote in a post a few days ago, who had gone to the hospital for a checkup. She later revealed in a video that it was actually a pleomorphic adenoma, a benign tumor affecting the major salivary glands.

At the scar

«Here is what remains of a “different” and very intense month – Roberta Beta wrote again, showing the profile of her visa, where a scar near the ear is evident. “The histological examination was negative and thank goodness given that the size of the adenoma was equal to a small apricot” writes the radio presenter who thanks the medical staff who operated on her, immediately understanding the problem.

Heartfelt thanks

«I am happy and I thank Our Lady of Lourdes who pulled my ear and paid attention to a stinking dot that had been appearing and disappearing for at least a couple of years. Now that the bubo is gone, face off with those who hate me and I continue smiling more and more!».

Read the full article

are Leggo.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

