«I thought there was something wrong with me» – breaking latest news

“I felt like there was something wrong with me, I thought I wasn’t good enough, I wasn’t pretty enough, I was sad. No one was looking for me anymore and I thought it depended on my ability to attract, on my talent. Then, years later, a tweet from Peter Jackson made me realize how Harvey Weinstein had killed my career.” For 20 years Mira Sorvino was as if she hadn’t existed. Talented actress (she had won the Oscar for The goddess of love by Woody Allen), actress of courage for having been able to say no to the sexual assaults of the most powerful producer in Hollywood.

The actress is the leading name (with director Costa-Gavras) at the Montecarlo Film Festival de la Comédie, conceived and directed by Ezio Greggio, where she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. A career that could have been quite different: “For 20 years I haven’t been able to work with the studios – recalls the actress, who in the end can’t hold back her tears -. From 1998 to 2018 I was only able to act in independent films». She had already been molested twice, in a hotel in Toronto and at her home in New York, but the terrified actress managed to escape her slimy attentions. «The third time I rejected Weinstein I had recently broken up with Tarantino, so he came forward again. I had worked with Antoine Fuqua, with Gulliermo Del Toro, with Spike Lee… and then from there Weinstein killed my career». Years of darkness and silence. Until Peter Jackson comes out to denounce that the producer had blacklisted Mira Sorvino, with the excuse that she was a capricious actress, difficult to manage. For this she was not taken in Lord of the Rings: «The impact of that saga on my career would have been enormous. Then Jackson also wrote me an apology letter. Meanwhile, however, I could only make indie films and TV. And once upon a time there was a difference between TV and cinema, they were separate environments, it’s not like today that there are great opportunities also thanks to TV series». He doesn’t feel anger or resentment: «This type of sexual predators exist not only in the world of entertainment, but in every category, but they have always been protected. In the past everything was silenced, these people were always protected, if not valued and those who accused them were silenced or crushed. Now I’ve been given a second chance. And then there’s always the flip side. Maybe if I did The Lord of the Rings I would not have met my husband.’