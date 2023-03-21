Poetry is a means of artistic expression that allows writers to reflect their vision of the world and of society. Poems about women are a form of poetry that celebrates the beauty, strength and vulnerability of women. During this month of March, month dedicated to women, I explored four poems that illustrate the diversity and complexity of female experiences.

“Black Woman” by Léopold Sédar Senghor

« Black woman is a poem by the Senegalese poet Léopold Sédar Senghor which was published in his collection of poems “Chants d’ombre” in 1945. This poem is an ode to the beauty of the black woman. Senghor celebrates the black skin, frizzy hair and voluptuous curves of the black woman. He describes the black woman as a queen, a goddess, a source of life and fertility. This poem is a tribute to the black woman who has long been the victim of prejudice and stereotypes. Take the time to lire.

“To a passerby” by Charles Baudelaire

« To a passerby is a poem by the French poet Charles Baudelaire which was published in his collection of poems “Les Fleurs du Mal” in 1857. This poem is a tribute to an unknown woman whom the poet met in the street. Baudelaire describes the fleeting beauty of this woman who quickly disappears from sight. He expresses his fascination for this passerby who represents for him the ephemeral beauty of life. This poem is an example of how poetry can capture the present moment and the fleeting beauty of life.

« Phenomenal Woman » de Maya Angelou

« Phenomenal Woman is a poem by American poet Maya Angelou that was published in 1978. This poem celebrates the inner strength of women and their ability to overcome life’s obstacles. Angelou describes the “phenomenal woman” as one who doesn’t care about societal standards of beauty, but takes pride in her own appearance and personality. This poem is a hymn to the strong, independent and confident woman.

These three different poems illustrate the diversity and complexity of women’s experiences. From “Black Woman”, through “To a passerby”, to finish with “Phenomenal Woman”, these poems recall the importance of poetry in the celebration of feminine beauty, but also in the recognition of strength and the vulnerability of women. They also show how poetry can be used to capture fleeting moments of beauty and inspiration. A real treat !

Let’s rhyme these ladies with “Ladies”

In ” Ladies”, Grand Corps Malade pays tribute to women and their role in society. The text evokes the different stages of women’s lives, from childhood to old age, and highlights their strength and determination. The chorus, “Ladies, you are beautiful, you are strong, you are incredible”, is an ode to the beauty and strength of women.

Beyond its positive message about women, “Ladies” also has an important social impact. Indeed, Grand Corps Malade addresses themes such as domestic violence, wage inequality and gender stereotypes. He calls on men to change their behavior and to respect women. This song is therefore part of a broader movement to fight against violence against women and for gender equality.

Lover of women and music, I cannot go without mentioning the musicality of the song. In addition to its message and social reach, “Ladies” is also a very successful song musically. Grand Corps Malade skillfully mixes pop and rap sounds, with a catchy melody and rhythmic lyrics. The chorus is particularly catchy and constitutes a true hymn to women.

Go read “the woman”

Perhaps you have never traveled this universe, I assure you that in these poems on women the poets used poetry to honor the woman without whom life would not exist and to celebrate the inner strength of women. These poems remind us that poetry can be a source of inspiration and reflection on the human condition. In short, poems about women are a way for poets to remind the world that women deserve to be celebrated and honored for their contribution to society and culture. As I always defend, it’s not worth a day March 08 but a lifetime.