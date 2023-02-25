Mikhail Korostikov is one of thousands of Russian exiles who have arrived in Belgrade in recent months: a choice made in opposition to the war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine. In this interview in the Serbian capital, Mikhail explains how the West was wrong to consider itself morally superior to Russia, and goes so far as to say that he understands the reasons for Putin’s resentment, but distances himself from the Russian president’s decision to invade Ukraine, committing “crimes”.