I want to talk to him, he approached the GF again to look like a saint

Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Nikita Pelizon returns to talk about Luca Onestini. In an interview with Casa Chi he said he didn’t hear from him after the program: “We haven’t heard from each other, I won’t deny you that I’ll talk to him, I don’t give a damn”.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Nikita Pelizon guest of Casa Chi told of the first days lived outside the Big Brother VIP house, then she returned to talk about her former tenants, Micol Incorvaia, Tavassi, Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro. “Coming back out after six and a half months is a bit strange. I have to get used to the phone, I’ve gotten used to chatting with everyone, it’s strange though“, the first words. Then on Onestini: “I do not deny you that I will speak to him“.

The comment on Luca Onestini

“My fans can’t stand me talking about him anymore”: this is how Nikita Pelizon answered the question about Luca Onestini, a former tenant with whom he fell in love with in the house. “I heard that he continued with this thing about the script. I didn’t understand what this approach at the end of the journey was due to, if it was to pass as a saint or because he wanted to go on. In my opinion, the former, it’s not possible that he won’t greet me afterwards” he continued before confessing that he didn’t hear from him after the show. “He hasn’t written to me, I won’t deny that I’ll talk to him, I don’t give a damn. For the rest, I think it would have been better but I don’t want to talk“, he concluded.

The words on Incorvassi and Oriele, the ships of the House

Nikita Pelizon is happy for the Incorvassi, the couple formed by Edoardo Tavassi and Micol Incorvaia: “I’ve seen a lot of complicity between them. Only they know what they feel, whether it’s sincere or not. I see in Micol’s eyes that she’s lost, Tavassi knows how he feels about her. I’m happy for them“. Then on the Oriele, the ship between Oriana Marzoli and Daniele Dal Moro:

Face to face between Tavassi and Donnamaria during the post GF Vip party, the two Edoardos still far away