I was also a poet – Red underpants

Sometimes you have to meet yourself to awaken memories. All the words here are memories. It’s a breaking latest news that looks back on my past!

My favorite novel….

I wouldn’t be sincere if I quoted any title. I have a stack of favorite novels that are spread out in a corner of my memory. I have read so many books, pages. My eyes are exhausted. Sometimes I am out of breath. Reading is hard physical exercise. When I read too much, I get tired. But I still thirst for dreams. Reading is a therapy, a consolation with oneself. Each of my readings have left something in me; a wonder, a breath of life, a little spark. An upheaval. Sometimes a disturbance. My favorite novel today is not my favorite novel tomorrow. But I think if I read The promise of dawn of Romain Gary after 20 years, I will feel the same dazzle.

Credit photo : clesbibliofeel

This is a book that opened up new horizons for me. It still resonates with me today. There are readings that leave traces of tears in us. There are some who have also left a little round happiness. This is the mystery of reading. The sacrifices of Romain Gary’s mother, her love for nature, people. If there is one thing that still haunts me in this novel it is this sentence at the end: “I am now very close to the final word”. I was moved to tears. I had the feeling of listening to the voice of Romain Gary in my head. And I felt the end of my alphabet too. This is a book that has a huge impact on my daily life. I recommended it to my friends Liz Naika, the blogger Emilie Marcellin, Julie, and D. They liked it. I have a crazy project: to read “The Promise of Dawn” to about fifty readers in Port-au-Prince and then found the literary club “The Promise of Dawn”.

my two places

I like two places; Kay 83 in Delmas and Haiti Solidarity Books in Petion-Ville. It is Kettly Mars who invited me to Kay 83 for the first time. I spent more than two hours in the company of a great lady of Haitian literature. We had lunch and drank cold beers to the rhythm of music whose title I don’t remember. My friend Ervenshy was there with his elegant smile and those glasses which give him the face of a Russian novelist. Kettly Mars commented on my papers published in this Port-au-Prince daily. We talked about everything; the situation in Haiti, the cuisine, literature of course. On the next table, three young and elegant women. They looked at the writer with admiration and whispered softly: “Look at the author of Bredjenn Blues! I smiled. I was proud. The same day, Kettly Mars invited us to his residence. It was a happy day, the kind that doesn’t happen often. Since that unforgettable moment, I take the people I love to Kay 83. There are memories that we must do everything so that they do not sleep inside us. Because a memory can prevent the fall.

Inside the Livres Solidaires Haiti bookstore

We are sometimes beings broken like glass, and often only memories can reconcile us to ourselves, to the world. I keep all the best memories deep in my little soul. When I’m desperate, I go back to those bygone times. I breathe. I’m better. What would life be without our memories? They are my most prized possessions.

I love being at the Livres Solidaires Haïti bookstore for the charm that resides in the smiles of readers when they come across a book they have been looking for since the dawn of time. For the joy I feel when I cross the barrier. For the smell of that flower in the yard. For this bird that sings in the branches. For this classical music and the smell of this Haitian coffee that we offer before the books. Mirlande and Béa are so kind and generous. They run the bookstore with enthusiasm. They are always ready to help. My best memory there? A young lady once said to me, “Hello Mr. Sony. You don’t know me, but the last time I came here you recommended that I read Soie, by Baricco. I read the book. I enjoyed it, thank you. “I was so moved. I considered myself an exceptional being (laughs).

What’s wrong with poets, Mr. Journalist?

I have nothing against poets. I really like poetry. Me and poetry we have hidden stories. When I lived in Sarthe 45, I read poems by Nazime Hikmet, Gaston Miron, and Pablo Neruda every morning. I read their poems like a prayer you say before starting your day. While my mother, in her room, implored Manman Marie, I read my poetry aloud. To let the poems bloom in me. I have a mystical conception of poetry. Poetry in the morning is a breath of life. We cannot live without poetry. When I was 22, I was in a relationship with F. We spent two years together. My life was grand and intense. F lived a few meters from my house. Sometimes I would write a poem and send it to her yard.

Every time she came to my house, I wrote her a poem. After we broke up, there were so many poems in her drawer that it could have been several books of poetry. F refuses to give me the poems.

I am a former romantic poet. The girl, she won’t come back. Never. My poetry too. I have nothing against the young poets of the country. They are my friends, my companions. My column is not a censor and I have no hostility towards poetry. I’m currently reading “Hate Against Poetry” by Ben Lerner. A great discovery.

I met several young poets who, in my opinion, suffer from megalomania. Sometimes the poet has talent but he talks too much about himself, he praises his work so much that it exasperates. I have never seen a great poet praise his book. The poems must be left to time and to the readers. Two years ago a friend called me to tell me that he wrote a sublime collection. “An exceptional collection and I did what no young poet of my generation did in Haitian literature,” he said. I find it embarrassing to praise one’s own book. The adjectives should be left to the readers. It was Kettly Mars who said in a interview that I granted him “He who really has the talent perseveres. He writes, he tears his sheet and starts again, constantly”. I have no doubt about it.

