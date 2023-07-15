I was away from home for an hour, Milan is the most insecure city in Italy

Ludovica Frasca, the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia, said she had suffered a theft at home, after only being away for an hour. The influencer then showed her anger towards the Milanese city authorities who would have contributed to making the city unsafe.

Ludovica Frasca, the former tissue of Striscia la Notizia, vents on Instagram by telling her followers what happened on the afternoon of Saturday 15 July: thieves entered her house and stole some valuables to which she was particularly attached. The model, furious, rails against the mayor of Milan, because she believes that because of her administration the city has become much more insecure.

The anger of Ludovica Frasca

An outburst dictated by anger that of Ludovica Frasca who returned home on a sultry summer afternoon and realized that people had broken into her house and robbed her of the objects most precious to her. The former tissue, still shocked by what happened, writes: “Milan is the most insecure city in Italy. I was missing 1 hour from home and they robbed me of the (few) valuable things I had”, to then add, with a certain sarcasm and disappointment, a consideration towards the mayor of the institutions that regulate the Lombard capital, and it is in fact to them that he addresses himself by writing: “Thanks to all the authorities (Mayor Sala, prefecture and police headquarters) for plunging us into insecurity“. In a later story, he then addresses the police hawks saying “Thanks to the hawks of the Milan State Police. They do provide security.”

Ludovica Frasca between Italy and America

It is not the first case of its kind that we hear, especially with the arrival of summer, a period in which even thefts in homes are more frequent. The model and influencer is divided between Italy and America, where she continues to work after the local television experience, and after embarking on two rather important love stories, one with the entrepreneur Frank Faricy, with whom she was also married. After a year, however, their marriage came to an end and she, after various sightings, seems to have entertained a liaison with the well-known director, Adam Sigalbut also on this occasion, it seems that the paths of the two have divided.