breaking latest news – The French president, Emanuel Macron, calls on China to bring Moscow back to sanity to end the war in Ukraine, in the first visit to Beijing in more than three years by the Elysée tenant.

Macron spoke to the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingwho said he was available, at the right momentin an interview with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyand to collaborate to arrive at a political solution to the crisis, but apparently without significant steps forward with respect to positions already expressed in the past by Beijing.

China rolled out the red carpet for Macron, the second Western leader, after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to speak with Xi following the start of the Chinese leader’s third presidential term, and especially after Xi’s trip to Moscow last month , during which the strong bond with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, re-emerged.

Ukraine played a leading role in the meeting. The China “it has a vital role in building peace“, Macron wrote in Chinese on Twitter, shortly before being received by Xi. Macron directly asked the Chinese president to bring the Kremlin leader to sanity to end the war. “I know I can count on you”, chanted Macron.

I firmly believe that China plays a vital role in building peace. This is what I will discuss and advance. I will also have exchanges with President Xi Jinping on topics such as business, climate, biodiversity and food security. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2023

The task is not the easiest: the one in Ukraine is a crisis “long and difficult to solve“, and for which “there is no panacea”, according to the judgment of Chinese president. Furthermore, Moscow is cooling down enthusiasm about a possible mediation by Beijing: the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated that “in the case of Ukraine the situation is still difficult, and there are no prospects for a peaceful solution”, and al at the moment there is nothing else to do but “continue the special military operation”, said Peskov, using the euphemism with which Moscow defines war. Bilateral relations remain among the best of those that Beijing maintains with Western countries. In a world that is facing “profound historic changes”, China and France, the Chinese president said at the start of the talks, have maintained a “close communication and collaboration”.

Beijing and Paris, Xi said, “have the ability and responsibility to transcend differences.” The summary on the war in Ukraine does not present any significant changes with respect to the positions already expressed by Beijing: today’s agreement is given by the no to the use of nuclear weapons and by the commitment to resume peace talks, but there are no clear references to the theme of sovereignty, dear to Kiev. Beijing is willing to work with France for a “political solution” to the Ukrainian crisis, Xi said, using the formula used by China to refer to the conflict, with a position often criticized because it is not dissimilar to that of Moscow.

For Xi it is necessary to avoid actions that could further aggravate the crisis and to refrain from attacks on civilians, and above all “seriously implement the pledge that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought“. It is necessary “to oppose the use of biological and chemical weapons under all circumstances and to oppose attacks on nuclear power plants and other civilian nuclear facilities.”

Finally, the Chinese president said, it is necessary to “resume peace talks as soon as possible” and take into account the “legitimate concerns” of all parties. In addition to extracting from Xi a commitment, however vague, to an interview with Zelensky, which would be the first since the beginning of the war (in the face of several talks with Putin), Macron also allegedly underlined to Xi the importance of not handing over to the leader Russia anything that can support its war effort in Ukraine.

After the meeting with Macron it was the turn of trilateral summit extended to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. China wants a “new impetus” in relations with the EU, said Xi, who painted a gloomy picture of the international situation: “it is complex and changeable, the crisis in Ukraine is long and difficult to resolve, the recovery of the world economy after the pandemic it is insufficient”.

Beijing and Brussels should promote dialogue and cooperation and “join to face global challenges together”. If the positive judgment on Macron and France had already emerged yesterday from the pages of the more nationalist press, today Beijing wanted to underline the relationship with Brussels. China and the European Union maintain “intense trade” and, despite the differences, there is a “strong desire for communication”. In the background, however, the controversies with NATO are flaring up again, in the aftermath of the criticisms of Beijing by the secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg.

China defends its stance on the war in Ukraine as “objective and fair” and argues that the US and allies “should assume their responsibilities” with respect to the crisis, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said, and the Atlantic Alliance, she added , “has no right to accuse and pressure China.”

For her part, the president of the European Commission underlined: “We are counting on China not providing military support to Russia. To do so would be a violation of international law and damage our relationship.”