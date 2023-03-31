Home World «I wish you the best»- TV Courier
(LaPresse) Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over the 2016 skiing accident at a Utah ski resort. The jury’s verdict came Thursday to a packed courtroom in Park City, Utah. The jury rejected the complaint filed by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who had sued the actress for injuries sustained when the two collided on a beginner slope at Deer Valley ski resort. The decision comes after eight days of live-streamed courtroom testimony that drew audiences from around the world. Following the court clerk’s reading of the sentence, the actress approached Sanderson and whispered, “I wish you the best.” (LaPresse)

March 31, 2023 – Updated March 31, 2023, 09:33 am

