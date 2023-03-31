(LaPresse) Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over the 2016 skiing accident at a Utah ski resort. The jury’s verdict came Thursday to a packed courtroom in Park City, Utah. The jury rejected the complaint filed by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, who had sued the actress for injuries sustained when the two collided on a beginner slope at Deer Valley ski resort. The decision comes after eight days of live-streamed courtroom testimony that drew audiences from around the world. Following the court clerk’s reading of the sentence, the actress approached Sanderson and whispered, “I wish you the best.” (LaPresse)