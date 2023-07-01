“I wondered what love is, I interpret it like this”

Annalisa she got married to his Francesco Muglia ad Assisi and then celebrated a Tellaro (in the province of Spice). The singer has never gone too far on what concerned her marriage and even less on his private life: some fan they didn’t even know she was romantically involved. Annalisahowever, for the first time posted on Instagram a photo of his wedding dress with a dedication to love.

Annalisa he posted on his profile Instagram two photos where he shows his wedding dress, the shots are accompanied by a thought from the singer which is a dedication to love. This is the caption of the social post: «I have asked myself many times what love is, and the truth is that I don’t have a precise answer.

I interpret it as a very strong push towards the future, that passion that pushes you to do everything, even unexpected things. Music, my people, my frailties, my goals, putting myself in other people’s shoes, imagination, places, sharing, crying, laughing, jumping.

Love for love. 6/29/2023″.

The love story between Annalisa and Francesco

Annalisa and Francesco Mugliawho is a manager Costa Crociere, they met in 2021 during a guest of hers on one of the luxurious ships. From that moment on, the Ligurian singer and the entrepreneur of Padova they never left. Both have always preferred to keep great privacy about their love story.

