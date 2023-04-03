Home World I work at the Circumetnea Railway, the competition is underway: how to participate
World

I work at the Circumetnea Railway, the competition is underway: how to participate

by admin
I work at the Circumetnea Railway, the competition is underway: how to participate

by siciliafan.it – ​​3 seconds ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! New job opportunities in Sicily and exactly at the Circumetnea Railway. The Ministry of Transport has launched a public competition, for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «I work at the Circumetnea Railway, the competition is underway: how to participate appeared 3 seconds ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  France, a Civil Protection helicopter crashes: one dead and four injured

You may also like

Iran, no university for unveiled female students

“Locochona”, the collaboration between Cariño and Girl Ultra

That’s why Sanna Marin didn’t lose Finland, she...

mega red star live broadcast livestream | Sport

Dismissal of McDonald’s workers in America | Info

Messina Denaro, the medical adviser and the Palermo...

Venezuelans in Brazil, the challenge of hospitality

Socialism and equality according to Aldo Schiavone –...

Bologna-Udinese / Jaka Bijol doesn’t fit: “We had...

Udinese Market | Deulofeu-Tottenham: hot situation! At the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy