“I would have preferred to score 10 goals down and go to the play-offs”

by livesicilia.it – ​​47 minutes ago

“There is disappointment for the people who have shown how attached they are to this shirt” 1′ OF READING PALERMO – Matteo Brunori, forward and captain of Palermo, spoke at the press conference at the end of the match against…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Brescia, Brunori: “I would have preferred to score 10 goals less and go to the play-offs” appeared 47 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».