I would like to buy Velež Zrinjski Nemanja Bilbija | Sports

Nemanja Bilbija spoke after winning the double crown.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

As captain, Nemanja Bilbija led Zrinjski to the double crown, the first in the club’s history.

In 32 matches in Bosnia and Herzegovina. competitions, the native of Banja Luka scored as many as 28 goals, and for TV Arena sport is after Cup final against Velež (0:1) pointed out that the double crown with the “nobles” is the crown of his career.

“I fought for the double crown for the first time in my career, I took the opportunity with these lions of mine and I am the proud captain of Zrinjski and this team“, Bilbija said at the beginning of the conversation with TV Arena Sport after the match.

Source: Sport1/Oslobođenje/Sanel Konjhodžić

Since his return from South Korea, at the beginning of 2020 from Gangwon, Bilbija was directly involved in over 100 goals of Zrinjski, and he himself scored 87 in that period. What’s the secret?

“Nothing special, I can only say that I saw another model of professionalism and all the happenings on the other side of the world. Even before that trip to Korea, and after, I think that private life and professionalism came to the fore, they paid off and these three years were really successful..”

When it comes to the game itself…

“In the preparation of the match, we knew it would be difficult, in Zenica we play with this kind of atmosphere on both sides. We had opportunities to take the lead in the first half, but we didn’t, maybe it wasn’t even deserved. However, we took advantage in the second half, we preserved that advantage and the trophy is coming to us.”

Goals for the next season?

“To stay the same, to stay together. For a couple of players, the loan expires, I hope that they will go bad, if they don’t stay, equally valuable guys will come, let’s try to continue like this. It’s somehow easier when in the third or fourth month you have a ten-point advantage for the second year in a row. If nothing, we will fight for the title next year as well“, said Bilbija, who hopes that the people of Mostar will succeed in reaching the group stage of one of the three European competitions this summer.

“We mention last year and Slovan, we will wait for our chance, if it presents itself, I hope that this year we will take advantage of it, whatever it may be, and that finally one BiH. the club enters the group“, concluded Bilbia.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)