Title: IACHR Condemns Restrictions on Political Participation and Freedom of Association in Venezuela

Subtitle: Disqualifications and Arbitrary Arrests Highlight Systematic Suppression of Opposition

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has strongly criticized the Venezuelan government for its ongoing violations of the right to political participation and freedom of association. In a recent statement, the IACHR condemned the restrictions placed on opposition candidates and demonstrators demanding their rights in the country.

According to the IACHR, the Venezuelan state must ensure pluralism in public affairs and allow for the peaceful exercise of protest. The organization emphasized the importance of guaranteeing the right to elect and be elected, without imposing disqualifications or dismissals through administrative measures.

The IACHR’s condemnation comes in response to the disqualification of several opposition candidates, including María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles, and Freddy Superlano, from holding public office. Such actions have raised concerns about the government’s commitment to democratic principles and human rights.

The NGO Defend Venezuela issued a press release stating that administrative sanctions, including disqualifications, should only be imposed through convictions in criminal proceedings, in accordance with inter-American standards. The organization argued that these disqualifications not only violate political rights but are part of a broader state policy aimed at restricting the civic space in the country.

The IACHR also expressed alarm over the arbitrary detention of three trade unionists from Siderúrgica del Orinoco during a protest for labor rights. Civil society organizations reported that more than 20 workers have been detained in similar circumstances this year alone. The detained workers have been subjected to court appearances and face charges such as incitement to hate.

According to Defend Venezuela, the IACHR considers the exercise of political rights as both an end in itself and a means to safeguard other rights. The organization called on the Venezuelan government to commit to democracy, uphold the rule of law, lift administrative disqualifications, refrain from arbitrary detentions, and ensure equal political participation.

Génesis Dávila, the president and founder of Defend Venezuela, emphasized the fundamental role of civil society in advocating for human rights and democracy. Dávila criticized senior government party officials for their direct attacks on opposition sectors, accusing them of destabilizing and deceiving the population. The activist stressed that the harassment of opposition members represents a violation of the rights of all Venezuelans to freely choose their leaders.

Non-governmental organizations, including Defend Venezuela, are expected to remain vigilant in documenting and denouncing these violations while advocating for the right of citizens to freely participate in democratic processes.

