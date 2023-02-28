In Iran, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found particles of uranium enriched to 83.7%, just below the 90% needed to produce a nuclear bomb. Iran’s stockpiles of enriched uranium are 18 times over the limit established in the international nuclear deal signed in 2015. The complaint in the latest IAEA report comes just days after the board of governors meeting and the visit to Tehran of the general manager Raphael Grossi. The Islamic Republic’s stockpiles of enriched uranium on February 12 amounted to 3,760.8 kg against 3,673.7 in October, more than 18 times the limit set in the 2015 agreement (JCPOA).

Iran has enriched uranium to levels just below what is needed to create a nuclear weapon February 19, 2023



The Iranian response: “Involuntary fluctuations”

The IAEA said “discussions are still ongoing” to determine the origin of these particles. Tehran claimed it was “involuntary fluctuations” during the uranium enrichment process. Last week Tehran said it “has not yet started enriching uranium above 60%”. This was stated by the spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandiin reaction to an anticipation reported by Bloomberg – later confirmed today – according to which the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discovered that Iran has stepped up the enrichment of uranium up to 84%.

“This is a kind of demonization and distortion of the facts, because the existence of one or more uranium particles with a purity of more than 60% in the enrichment process does not mean that there is an enrichment of more than 60%,” he said Kamalvandi. A percentage far beyond the 3.67% threshold established in the JCPOA, the historic agreement reached with the world powers in 2015. Kamalvandi then added that the IAEA “should not allow some members to abuse the international organization for their political purposes”. The agency “has turned into an instrument of pressure in the hands of some elements,” he said.

The negotiations for the Jcpoa agreement

Negotiations to revive the agreement reached in 2015 to limit Iran’s nuclear activities, in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions, have stalled. Talks between Tehran and the major powers had begun in April 2021 in Vienna but have stalled since August 2022 in a context of growing tensions. The nuclear deal is stalled after the US withdrawal decided in 2018 by President Donald Trump.