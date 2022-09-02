IAEA visit to Zaporozhye nuclear power plant delayed, Russia and Ukraine blame each other

China News Service, September 1st. According to a comprehensive report, on September 1st, local time, the plan of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was delayed due to shelling near the nuclear power plant. Russia and Ukraine accused each other of each other. interfered.

Tass reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Ukrainian army tried to occupy the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and the Ukrainian army began shelling the IAEA mission meeting site near the nuclear power plant from the morning of the 1st.

“The provocation of the Kyiv regime is aimed at disrupting the arrival of the IAEA delegation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On the other hand, Ukrainian Pravda reported that on the eve of the visit of the IAEA delegation, Russia carried out a new “provocation” at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom said the Russian shelling had forced the shutdown of one of its reactors.

Reuters noted that IAEA Director General Grossi told reporters he was aware of “an increase in military activity in the region” but would move forward with plans to visit the facility and meet with staff.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Enier Godar, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The nuclear power plant and surrounding areas have been under fire recently, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of the attack.