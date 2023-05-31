IBE INTERMOBILITY At 4.00 pm the IBE webinar on collective transport services on request – Mobility

The free webinar organized on 31 May at 4.00 pm by IBE Intermobility and Bus Expo by the Sustainable Development Foundation is entitled ‘”Let’s call us”: the opportunities of Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) platforms’, a qualifying moment of the Digital Green Week of IEG (Italian Exhibition Group).

At the center will be the theme relating to the new scenarios of the energy and ecological transition. All highly topical topics that will fuel the discussion between operators, industry, the academic world and institutions called to participate in a great free and digital event. A moment of remote sharing and exchange for the whole community gathered on a single platform.

The DRT is a demand-driven transport service in which small buses move on dynamically established itineraries and timetables based on passenger requests, via a digital platform and a mobile app. The state of the art of DRT in Italy will be presented, along with the characteristics of the services and their potential, in order to then evaluate some DRT experiences already implemented in Ravenna and Trieste.

It will certainly be interesting to analyze its characteristics, strengths and weaknesses and above all to evaluate the response of citizens as well as plans for the future. During the webinar, the main policies and measures that can be implemented in urban areas will be analyzed to promote their diffusion, making interesting comparisons with other urban and international contexts. Of great interest is the insight into the practices of LPT operators when they announce a SaaS service for the start of demand transport in their own territory.

To participate in the online meeting, simply sign up for the link and select the webinar.