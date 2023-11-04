Iberojet Suspends Flights to Cuba, Plans to Resume in 2024 with New Routes

Iberojet Suspends Flights to Cuba, Plans to Resume Operations in 2024

Iberojet, a Spanish budget airline, has announced the suspension of its flights to Cuba starting from January next year. The company, known for offering affordable travel options, operates the route between Madrid and Havana. The decision has been made in light of the upcoming opening of new connections from Spain to the Santa Clara and Varadero airports in the summer of 2024.

Travel agencies, including “Viajes On Time” in Spain, have been informing passengers about the suspension. They have advised travelers who have booked flights with Iberojet to contact the airline to verify their tickets and find alternative solutions for their trips. The travel agency is offering options to ensure that passengers can still enjoy their vacations without any disruptions caused by the cancellation.

News reports from Miami-based Martí Noticias suggest that Iberojet is planning to resume its operations in Cuba in June 2024. The airline intends to launch routes from Madrid to the Santa Clara air terminals and the popular tourist hub of Varadero. These new connections aim to cater to the demand from Spanish residents, especially those residing in the Canary Islands, who have long awaited a direct connection to Santa Clara.

This isn’t the first reduction in flights to Cuba by Spanish airlines. Earlier, Iberojet had canceled its flights between Madrid and Santiago de Cuba due to low passenger demand and unfavorable conditions at the destination. Flag airline Iberia has also decided to reduce its frequency to Havana, offering only three flights per week throughout the year, including the upcoming summer season.

As of now, the flight schedule from Spain to Cuba for November 2023 includes Iberojet flights on Wednesdays and Sundays from Madrid to Havana, World2Fly flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Madrid, Iberia flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from Madrid, and Air Europa operating daily flights from Madrid to the Cuban capital.

While Iberojet’s temporary suspension may pose inconvenience to some travelers, the airline’s plans to resume operations in 2024 offer hope for improved connectivity and more travel options between Spain and Cuba.

