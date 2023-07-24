Home » Ibrahim Hadžibajrić recalled from the post of mayor of the Sarajevo municipality of Stari Grad | Info
World

Ibrahim Hadžibajrić recalled from the post of mayor of the Sarajevo municipality of Stari Grad | Info

by admin
Ibrahim Hadžibajrić recalled from the post of mayor of the Sarajevo municipality of Stari Grad | Info

In today’s referendum, Ibrahim Hadžibajrić was removed from the position of mayor of Sarajevo’s Stari Grad municipality, where he had been since 2008.

Source: Screenshot/N1

Out of a total of 46 polling stations, 77.61 percent of voters voted “for”, and 21.68 percent of voters voted “against”, therefore the referendum is considered a success.

More than 50 percent of the total number of voters who went to the referendum were needed to impeach Hadžibajrić.

Vedad Deljković, the municipal councilor who initiated the dismissal of Hadžibajrić, also announced the impeachment. He said that the referendum was successfully implemented and that more than 70 percent of people voted for the recall.

“Thank you to those who showed courage, backbone and desire for justice and the progress of the municipality,” he said.

Turnout by 7 p.m. was 13.22 percent of voters, or 4,786 out of a total of 36,193 registered voters.

The referendum on the dismissal took place after Ibrahim Hadžibajrić was arrested, and the decision to initiate the impeachment of the municipal mayor was made by the Stari Grad Sarajevo Municipal Council at an extraordinary session held on June 12, 2023.

Considering that the referendum succeeded and that the citizens recalled the current mayor, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina will in the following period make a decision on holding extraordinary elections within 60 days.

In May, the Municipal Court in Sarajevo confirmed the indictment of the Prosecutor’s Office of Sarajevo Canton against Ibrahim Hadžibajrić for the criminal offense of violation of rights in the employment relationship. He was also arrested together with Elmedin Karišik, Seid Hadžibajrić and Alma Destanović in Operation Start, and is suspected of organized crime, abuse of position, receiving and giving gifts and money laundering.

See also  Russia, the alarm of the doctor of Navalnyj: "He has hours left". The West warns Moscow

(Klix)

You may also like

Elections in Spain, from the victory of the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 24 July...

Mayor of Manta, Ecuador, Agustín Intriago, Assassinated in...

No Brexit for waiters, bartenders and au pairs:...

Juniors of Serbia beat Finland at Eurobasket U18...

Laktaše won in harmony | Sport

Ukraine, Russian attack on Odessa in the night:...

music, cabaret, cinema and lots of fun

Firefighters on fires in Greece: We haven’t faced...

Gori railway station in Bor | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy