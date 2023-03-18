Home World ICC orders Putin’s arrest, charges him with war crimes – BBC News 中文
by admin
  Antoinette Radford, Frank Gardner
  BBC Security Correspondent

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Putin and Russia's children's rights commissioner Levova-Belova met last month

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The court charged Putin with responsibility for war crimes, with a focus on the illegal transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The ICC said the crimes were committed in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 – the date when Russia launched a full-scale invasion.

Moscow has denied the allegations and called the arrest warrant "shocking".

