Home World Ice finger of death Antarctica video | Info
The ice freezes and kills everything around it when it touches the sea floor.

Izvor: Youtube/Printscreen/Beauty Of Planet Earth

The unusual and somewhat terrifying phenomenon was caught on camera, and the stunning footage hides a deadly secret. What at first glance looks like some kind of tornado, in fact, ice has been recorded under the sea in Antarctica.

The curling ice descends all the way to the sea floor, where hundreds of starfish and other sea creatures are scattered. This phenomenon is incredibly dangerous and has been called the “ice finger of death”.

The ice freezes and kills everything around it when it touches the sea floorthat is, it is about a stalactite that freezes marine life, writes the BBC. The hot sea heat comes out of the ice and comes into contact with the ice cold sea. So the salt water hardens on the surface and forms this huge stalactite.

Check out the amazing video and “ice finger of death”:


Icy Finger of Death
Izvor: Youtube/Beauty Of Planet Earth

Viewers raved about the unusual footage: “It’s like very slow lightning underwater,” “It’s crazy how something in Antarctica can kill everyone around it just by touching the ground. Really cool,” added another.

