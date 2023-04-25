Ice Nine Kills expand capacity in Madrid and announce opening acts

Thus, the Madrid show of the Friday May 19, 2023 in Room and that of B.Barcelona on Saturday May 20 at Razzmatazz 2. As if there were not enough, the poster will be completed with the performances of Hurry, Lansdowne y Defying Decay. The new tickets can now be purchased through doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price is 25 Euros (distribution fees not included).
Ice Nine Kills They come to present their 2021 album “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood”a daunting sequel to his album “The Silver Scream”number 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album chart. “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood” is a tribute to the celluloid classics on VHS, which possessed the singer Spencer Charnas at an early age, and who serve as references throughout his career.