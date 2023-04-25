Ice Nine Kills expand capacity in Madrid and announce opening acts

Thus, the Madrid show of the Friday May 19, 2023 in Room and that of B.Barcelona on Saturday May 20 at Razzmatazz 2. As if there were not enough, the poster will be completed with the performances of Hurry, Lansdowne y Defying Decay. The new tickets can now be purchased through doctormusic.com y entradas.com. The price is 25 Euros (distribution fees not included).