Home World Iceland: attack on Parliament thwarted. 4 young people arrested and weapons seized
World

Iceland: attack on Parliament thwarted. 4 young people arrested and weapons seized

by admin
Iceland: attack on Parliament thwarted. 4 young people arrested and weapons seized

Reykjavik police announced they had foiled a terrorist attack on Iceland’s parliament and arrested four 20-year-old suspected attackers.

The maxi operation involved about 50 agents, explained Karl Steinar Valsson, Icelandic national police commissioner at a press conference. The suspects, all Icelanders, were arrested in Kopavogur, a suburb of the capital Reykjavik, and in the southwestern city of Mosfellsbaer. The police also confiscated dozens of firearms, including semi-automatic ones.

The motives for the attack remain unknown, but according to Valsson the targets included “various institutions” and “citizens of the state”, including parliament and the police. The agents have opened an investigation to find out if there are links between the arrested people and extremist organizations, and if they were in contact with foreign realities.

“As far as we know, this is the first time that such an investigation has been launched” in Iceland, Valsson said. The small nation of 375,000 has been at the top of the Global Peace Index since it was listed in 2008 as the “most peaceful country in the world“. Iceland has one of the lowest crime rates in the world.

Find out more
See also  Taiwan increasingly isolated: Nicaragua cuts off relations and allies itself with China

You may also like

Medvedchuk the oligarch and former leader Yanukovyc: here...

Pope Francis: Study Saint Thomas, not intellectual reductionism...

Demand for new crown vaccine tends to weaken,...

Escape from Russia to Georgia: men also run...

Interest rate hike is temporary, debt repayment is...

What is the “Two-State Solution”: history, problems and...

Weekly current affairs analysis: Is the new crown...

Deceased turned into compost: California legalizes human composting

Who will go up and down the top...

Repression in Iran, 31 killed and social networks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy