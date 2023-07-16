Home » Iceland, the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano continues – Corriere TV
World

Iceland, the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano continues – Corriere TV

Iceland, the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano continues – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) – Lava and gas continue to flow from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland. The eruption began in an uninhabited valley near Litli-Hrútur mountain, southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, on Monday, following thousands of earthquake shocks in the area. The volcano has erupted twice in the past two years without causing damage or disruption to airline flights, despite being close to Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub. (Ap/LaPresse)

July 16, 2023

